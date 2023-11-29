Karachi retired inspector accuses ‘police party’ of dacoity

KARACHI: A retired inspector in Karachi Bashir Hussain has accused a police party comprising uniformed and plain-clothed officials of dacoity at his residence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Retired inspector Bashir Hussain told the media that a police party comprising uniformed and plain-clothed officials raided his residence in Karachi’s Saeedabad area and snatched four-tola gold and Rs200,000 cash.

“Seven to eight police officials with two vans had raided my residence in the Saeedabad Sector 14-C area late Tuesday night. They also tortured my son. The cops told us that they were associated with CTD [Counter-Terrorism Department] Garden.”

Hussain said in his statement that the raiding team raised questions regarding the possession of a pistol by his son. He told them that his son was possessing a licenced pistol.

Related: Orangi Town heist: Incarcerated DSP Umair Tariq challenges JIT

He said that the raiding team searched the entire house and took away four tolas of gold and Rs200,000 cash.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari formed an inquiry committee to probe into the allegations. The Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Saeedabad will present the inquiry report to the higher authorities.

Following the inquiry, legal action will be taken against the responsible, said SSP Keamari.

The allegations against the Karachi police officials came after a high-ranking officer, DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, and his team were declared guilty of robbing a house in the Orangi Town area.

As per details, a team of South police – led by under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, had conducted a raid on the residence of a trader in Orangi Town.

Related: Orangi Town heist: Police record statements of SHO Defence, others

Over a dozen men, some of them clad in police uniform, raided a house in Orangi Town, held the family at gunpoint, and stole over Rs20 million, 70 to 80 tolas of gold and other valuables. They even took cash from the children’s pockets.

The police team also took away the digital video recorder to remove the CCTV footage during the raid. However, they were exposed with the help of the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the street.

The incident that sparked an outrage on social media prompted the IGP-Sindh to set up an inquiry team, led by West DIG Asim Khan. The police chief tasked the inquiry body to investigate the conduct of the South police on the night between Nov 18 and 19 in Orangi Town.