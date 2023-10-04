Karachi teenager arrested for staging his own kidnapping

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested a teenage boy for staging his own kidnapping to grab Rs50,000 from his maternal uncle, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The episode involving the kidnapping of a teenage boy in the vicinity of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station had a drop scene after a thorough police investigation.

It emerged that the 17-year-old boy staged his own abduction to extort money from his uncle. A citizen had lodged an abduction case for his missing nephew Muhammad Hassan a few days ago.

Police said that the boy had claimed to have been abducted by four men who were demanding a ransom worth Rs50,000.

Police said that the investigators received an important lead with the assistance of the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC0 which exposed the abduction drama.

Later, the police nabbed the teenage boy who confessed to staging his own kidnapping before the investigators. Muhammad Hassan allegedly confessed to staging his own abduction to extort money from his maternal uncle.

He told the police officials that he contracted a love marriage and he wanted to give Rs50,000 to his wife’s family.

