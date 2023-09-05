Kashmore protestors end sit-in after assurances

KASHMORE: Kashmore protestors concluded their sit-in after four days after receiving assurances from a delegation led by SSP Amjad Shaikh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A delegation led by SSP Amjad Shaikh held talks with the Kashmore protestors who were demanding the recovery of their abducted family members by bandits.

After the successful negotiations, the relative of an abductee Saghar Kumar announced to end sit-in over assurance of the police officer.

The spokesperson to the Sindh Home Department confirmed that SSP Shaikh held dialogues with the protestors and the sit-in was concluded after successful negotiations.

Related: More than 40 kidnapped for ransom in Kashmore



The delegation of abductees’ relatives led by Sheema Kirmani met the Sindh caretaker home minister. The home minister issued directives to the concerned authorities to recover the abductees and arrest the culprits in 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, police announced the recovery of three abductees in Kashmore as protest sit-in against abductions continued in Kashmore.

SSP Amjad Shaikh announced the recovery of three hostages from bandits including Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep and Dr Muneer Naich.

In a media talk the district police official said that the police recovered abductees in an operation in katcha area at Ghelpur.

Related: Kashmore police ‘kill’ eight dacoits in katcha shootout

He promised recovery of other hostages from bandit gangs involved in rampant lawlessness in Kashmore and adjoining districts of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavily armed bandits had kidnapped Medical Superintendent of Wapda Hospital Guddu Dr Munir Ahmad Naich from his private clinic within the limits of Guddu police station last month.

Eyewitnesses said that Dr Munir Naich was abducted by four armed bandits who came on motorcycles when he was sitting at his private clinic.

The kidnappers held all the staff and patients present in the clinic hostage. However, they only took away the medical superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad Naich to an unknown place at gunpoint.