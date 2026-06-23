Kate Middleton makes new demand as Harry and William talk

Kate Middleton allegedly asks for secret meeting with Prince Harry prior to royal reunion amid rumors of family healing as Prince William and Prince Harry are said to be on the cusp of a possible reconciliation, Kate Middleton is said to have a key condition, which requires a meeting with the latter in private, prior to a sibling reunion, just ahead of the brothers getting together.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, who were extremely close earlier in life with the Duke claiming to see her as ‘ the sister I never had’ said relationship hit an all-time low with Harry leaving senior royals role as well as releasing his best-selling book Spare in 2023.

Request for an explanation It’s reported that the mother of three would like to be a peace broker however will require the royal family’s ‘boundaries set’.

It is said that the Prince of Wales wants to use the opportunity to have a direct sit-down with her brother in law and speak to the Duke on the damages caused after the ‘tell all’ memoir released in early 2023.

An insider explained to media that Kate is planning to put forward to Prince Harry a clear apology needed before any sibling meeting may actually be fruitful as Prince Harry allegedly Needs to Be Spoken into Submission.

For now nothing has been said from Kensington Palace but as Prince William recently decided to put forward to give chances to the youngest brother and to actually talk about the strained family issues that’s said to be the sign for family healing but for now a meeting with his wife would bring about real peace.