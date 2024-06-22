KE says it maintains loadshed exemption for 70% of network

K-Electric (KE) continues loadshed exemption for 70% of its service territory. This was announced following a quarterly review of the company’s network, spanning 2,000 plus feeders. The updated schedule is available on KE’s website and is effective immediately. Customers can also review for latest updates through the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp service. The previous review was conducted in March 2024.

“We continue to maintain a close watch on our network through smart meters on our PMTs, which help us ascertain levels of electricity theft and bill payments in an area. 70% of our network continues to receive uninterrupted power, whereas the maximum loadshed duration in high loss areas remains fixed at 10 hours in remaining areas.” said Spokesperson KE on the occasion.

Regular bill payments and reduced electricity theft have improved power supply to certain areas. Areas like Gulistan-e-Johar Block 20, Hakeem Villas Main Jinnah Avenue Malir Cantt, Surti Society Hashimabad, and Orangi Sector 11½, have become loadshed exempt. Furthermore, areas like Sachal Goth Suparco Road KDA Scheme-33, and Main Mosamiyat till Johar Complex – University Road will see a 4-hour reduction in loadshed duration.

KE is working actively to support customers and combat theft. In addition to regularly establishing facilitation camps across the city, KE distribution teams have also been working around the clock to remove illegal connections through kundas from its network. Since the beginning of FY24 alone, KE has removed 330,000 kilograms of kundas being used to steal electricity, an effort accomplished through 30,000 removal drives.

An increase in the loss profile of certain areas has conversely led to an increase in loadshedding. These include areas like Zeeshan Society in Gadap, Millat Colony in Orangi, Sadiq Nagar in Gulshan, and Malik Society in Johar, which unfortunately will no longer be exempt from loadshed. Further, certain areas will see a 4-hour increase in the loadshed duration such as Baldia Sector 9-C, 9-D, 9-F and 9-A New Saeedabad. Others in the same loss profile category include Chota Gate, Adam Gabol Goth, Abdul Kareem Gabol Goth, Liaquatabad #3 Commercial Area, Firdous Colony Nazimabad, and North Karachi Sector 11-F.

KE pledges its sincere support to those committed to eradicating power theft which is a fundamental step in improving power supply in high-loss regions. KE spokesperson reiterated the fact that the provision of “free electricity” is unsustainable in areas with low or declining bill payments.