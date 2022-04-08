KP Assembly Secretariat to review no-trust motion against CM on Monday

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat has stated that the opposition’s no-trust motion against the chief minister will be reviewed on Monday, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesperson of the KP Assembly Secretariat said that the no-trust motion against CM Mahmood Khan will be effective from Monday. The office timing of the Secretariat was ended at 1:00 pm today while the no-trust motion was submitted by the opposition lawmakers at 5:45 pm.

The secretariat will now review the legal aspects of the no-trust motion against KP CM on Monday. After scrutinising the legal aspects, the speaker of the provincial assembly will be consulted by the concerned officials.

The KP Assembly Secretariat stated that the voting on the no-trust move against KP CM Mahmood Khan will not be possible before May 10 after the scrutiny of the legal matters.

No-confidence motion in KP Assembly

Earlier in the day, the opposition submitted a similar motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial assembly belonging to opposition parties submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister in the assembly secretariat.

Addressing a press conference earlier, the PPP provincial president said the opposition parties including JUI-F, ANP and PPP were on the same page and would bring a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led KP government.

“At least, 45 MPAs from the PTI are in contact with the opposition parties,” he claimed, adding that the motion would be submitted in the KP Assembly after voting on the trust-move against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

The National Assembly session for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:30 am in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

