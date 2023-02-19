KPO attack: ‘Third terrorist still not identified’

KARACHI: Inspector general (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday asserted that the third terrorist involved in an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) has not been identified yet, ARY News reported.

The IG Sindh clarified that the third terrorist involved in the KPO attack has not been identified, asking the citizens to avoid assumptions and unverified news related to the identification of the third terrorist.

He further stated that the police officials were conducting raids to arrest the remaining terrorist and their facilitators.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

KPO attack case registered

A case was registered after an attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The case was registered at the complaint of SHO Saddar at the CTD Civil Lines police station. Five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants including three, who were shot dead in the operation have been nominated in the case.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

