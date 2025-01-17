PSX maintains bullish trend as KSE-100 gains 1435point

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note on Friday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 added 1,435.34 points, or 1.26 percent to settle at 115,272.08 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 113,836.74 points.

A total of 549.5 million shares were traded during the day at the PSX, from the previous day’s turnover of 469.4 million.

The price of shares stood at Rs35.93 billion as against Rs24.98 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 461 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 264 recorded gains and 128 sustained losses while the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom remained the top-trading company with 101.93 million shares at Rs1.87 per share, followed by Hub Power Co. with 36.8 million shares at Rs137.40 per share.

Hascol Petrol was the third with 32.49 million shares to settle at Rs12.90 per share at the closing of the PSX.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited was the top gainer with an increase of Rs398 per share price to close at Rs21,998 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs86.38 rise in its per share price to Rs2,819.76.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited recorded a decrease of Rs36.15 per share closing at Rs889.21 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs25.66 decline to close at Rs653.86.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account surplus reached US$1.21 billion from July to December in the current fiscal year (2024-25), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

According to the central bank, this marked a substantial improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, which saw a deficit of US$1.039 billion.

Pakistan’s current account surplus has been steadily improving, with a surplus of US$582 million in December 2024 and US$684 million in November 2024.