Pakistan Stock Exchange hits historic 100,000 milestone

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange achieved another historic milestone today as KSE-100 Index breached over 100,000 points psychological barrier for the first time in the history of the country, ARY News reported..

The KSE-100 Index which closed at 99,269 points yesterday, reached one lac five hundred forty points with an increase of one thousand two hundred seventy-one points at the start of the business activities.

The constant upward trend in the stock market shows the increasing confidence of the business community and investors in government policies to strengthen the economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 Index surpassing one hundred thousand points for the first time in history.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said this remarkable achievement reflects the trust of business community and investors in government’s policies.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government’s economic team and officials working tirelessly to promote investment in the country deserve appreciation for achieving this milestone.

The Prime Minister said he had pledged to take every possible measure for the economic stability and development of the country. He mentioned that they sacrificed their politics to save Pakistan from default. By the grace of God Almighty, the sacrifice has not gone in vain.

Shehbaz Sharif said that as soon as the anarchist group left, the positive trend returned to the stock exchange.

Shehbaz Sharif said enemies of stability and development are making malicious and failed attempts to derail the country again.

He pointed out that the inflation rate in the country has further decreased, the interest rate stands at fifteen percent and remittances have reached a record high.

He said the government will continue to work tirelessly for the development of the country. He said we will not allow the enemies of the nation’s development and prosperity to succeed in their nefarious designs.