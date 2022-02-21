Lahore: Two traffic cops robbed of mobile phones, cash

LAHORE: Two traffic wardens were robbed of their mobile phones and cash in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, two traffic wardens were deprived of their mobile phones and cash while they were on duty. One other cop was shot at and injured by armed robbers.

Also Read: Woman cop escapes rape attempt near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

At least three traffic wardens have been targeted in the first 50 days of the current year. The crimes were reported in the provincial capital’s Harbanspura and Mughalpura areas.

The government is mulling over provision of arms to the traffic cops, sources said.

Also Read: Karachi: Over 100 people robbed at Korangi Causeway

According to police data, as many as 10,000 robberies were reported over the last 50 days. As many as 1,800 cases of snatching and theft of cars and motorcycles were reported during this period.

In Karachi, 11,000 snatching cases were reported in the metropolis from January 1 to Feb 20.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones.

Comments