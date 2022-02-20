Karachi: Over 100 people robbed at Korangi Causeway

KARACHI: A group of armed robbers has reportedly looted more than 100 citizens in Karachi’s Korangi Causeway area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, ten to 12 robbers reportedly set up a gridlock near Korangi Causeway and looted dozen of people who were stuck at the Causeway.

The robbers fled the scene after looting valuables from citizens.

As per witnesses, police reached the crime scene 25 minutes after the robbery incident.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones. It may be noted that due to the non-completion of the Safe City Project, street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

On Saturday, four citizens were shot and injured by street criminals for resisting robbery in different areas of Karachi within two hours.

