Lockdown imposed in Punjab districts with low vaccination rate

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed lockdown in different districts having low Covid vaccination rate with effect from October 1, ARY News reported.

The Punjab health secretary announced that the lockdown restrictions will be imposed from October 1 to October 15 in all districts of the province except Rawalpindi due to the high vaccination rate.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said in a statement that businesses and markets will be allowed to be opened by 10:00 pm and Sunday will be observed as a holiday.

In-door dining will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity only for vaccinated people till 11:59 pm, whereas, only vaccinated people will be allowed for outdoor dining.

200 vaccinated guests will be allowed to gather in indoor wedding events and 400 in outdoor marriage ceremonies across the province.

The health authorities granted permission to vaccinated citizens aged above 30 to visit the shrines.

Cinema houses will be completely closed during the lockdown period and contact sports will be fully banned. Gyms will be allowed to be opened only for vaccinated people.

All government and private offices will be allowed to be functional with 100 per cent staff while the public transport will run with 70 per cent vaccinated passengers during the whole week.

The amusement places will be allowed to be opened with 50 per cent capacity and controlled tourism will be permitted for vaccinated people.

Regarding the educational institutions, the health authorities allowed regular classes with 50 per cent during three days for each group in a week.

Due to the high vaccination rate, the lockdown restrictions have been eased in the Rawalpindi district of Punjab province.

