Punjab: Covid vaccination deadline arrives for education staffers, teachers

LAHORE: The deadline of COVID-19 vaccination has arrived for staffers of the educational institutions and teachers in Punjab province as they have until the end of the day to get vaccinated, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The last day of COVID-19 vaccination has arrived today for school administration and teachers as the individuals under the said criteria will face restrictions in almost all sectors from Friday (tomorrow).

The Punjab health authorities have finalised the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for students till November 30. The students have been directed to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31 and the second dose by November 30.

The vaccination of the citizens aged above 18 years was declared mandatory by November 30.

The secretary of the Punjab Primary and Second Health Department said that all staffers of the educational institutions will have to pin vaccination badges on their clothes, whereas, their certificates will be checked.

For getting access to the business centres, all citizens will have to get COVID-19 jabs by November 30. The COVID-19 vaccination was also made mandatory for bookings at the hotels and rest houses by the provincial government.

According to the vaccination plan, the staffers of the offices have been given October 15 deadline to get vaccinated, as well as for those willing to travel by trains and motorways.

The health department stated in its orders earlier about those associated with the public transport sector to get vaccinated by October 31.

On September 28, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced fresh curbs for unvaccinated people in various sectors in the country from October 1.

According to a message shared from the official Twitter handle of the NCOC, the body overseeing the country’s response to COVID-19 asked citizens to get vaccinated to avoid inconvenience from October 1.

It said that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will face restrictions in many sectors including travelling, shopping, gatherings and school jobs and others.

