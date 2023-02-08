LPG mafia makes self-created price hike up to Rs100 per kg

After the artificial crisis of petrol and diesel, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) mafia has made the self-created price hike of Rs70 to Rs100 per kilogram in different cities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The LPG prices have been illegally increased by profiteers in different cities up to Rs310 per kg. In far-flung hilly areas, the LPG is being sold at Rs360 per kg and Rs410 per kg in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

The domestic LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs3,658 in several cities. It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) fixed the per kg price of LPG at Rs204 for January and Rs2,412 for the domestic cylinder.

The LPG Association took notice of the self-created price hike and demanded the state minister for petroleum to take strict action against the profiteers.

In January, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had taken notice of the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at inflated rates as compared to the prices fixed by the government.

The OGRA had taken notice of the sale of LPG at higher rates in violation of government prices. The authority issued written instructions to all LPG plants across the country.

The letter read that LPG consumers should not be charged more than the government rates, otherwise, the authority will take strict actions against the violators.

Moreover, the authority also activated enforcement teams for the sale of LPG at the government rates, said the OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi.

On December 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the LPG price by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, according to the notification released.

The LPG price was cut down by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, moreover, the domestic cylinder of LPG was made cheaper by Rs136.86 and its new price was fixed at Rs2,411.43, whereas, the price of LPG has been fixed at Rs204.35 per kg.

