Man held for blackmailing woman through objectionable videos

SIALKOT: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a Gujranwala man from Sialkot accused of harassing a woman by uploading her immoral videos on internet, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA team, on a complaint of victim, arrested the accused from Sialkot road and also recovered obscene videos from laptop, mobiles and other devices that have been seized from his possession.

According to FIA, the arrested suspect was a neighbour of a woman and has extorted Rs240,000 from her through blackmailing.

The accused was also demanding the victim to transfer her house in his name upon which she contacted FIA cybercrime and registered a complaint against him, said FIA.

The further investigation was underway, said FIA Cybercrime Wing official.

Earlier in November, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

A gang had been busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police had also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

