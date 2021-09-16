Punjab govt notifies changes in closure days of Lahore markets

LAHORE: The Punjab health authorities changed the closure days of markets in Lahore as it will now be closed on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday, ARY News reported.

A notification was issued by the Primary and Healthcare Department which stated about the new closure days of markets.

The modification in market closure days was announced after the traders’ associations had expressed concerns over the closure days of markets on Friday and Saturday.

READ: EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS ACROSS PUNJAB, KP REOPEN

The traders had expressed their reservations about the decision during their meeting with the Lahore deputy commissioner. They had appealed to close the markets on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday.

شہر میں جمعہ اور ہفتہ کو مارکیٹس بند کرنے کا نوٹیفکیشن جاری کیا گیا تھا جس پر تاجر تنظیموں نے تحفظات کا اظہار کیا اور جمعہ کی بجائے ہفتہ و اتوار کو مارکیٹس بند کرنے کی اپیل کی۔جس پر عمل درآمد کرتے ہوئے جمعہ کی بجائے ہفتہ، اتوار کو مارکیٹس بند رکھنے کا نوٹیفکیشن جاری کردیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/yS6XO8RQDc — Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) September 16, 2021

On September 14, the health-related restrictions had been relaxed in 18 districts of the country out of 24 by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

READ: PAKISTAN SURPASSES GRIM MILESTONE OF 27,000 DEATHS BY COVID-19

The restrictions were slapped in 24 districts across the country to release the load from the hospitals after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Asad Umar had said while addressing a presser in Islamabad.

“Now the restrictions are being released in 18 out of 24 districts,” the NCOC head had said and added that restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu until September 22.

The minister ruling out the closure of commercial activities said to slap restrictions on the unvaccinated person.