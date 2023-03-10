Maryam Nawaz blames Imran Khan, ex-judges for economic crisis

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has blamed former premier Imran Khan and ex-judges for the economic crisis in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Maryam Nawaz lambasted former judges and Imran Khan once again during his address to the PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad today.

She alleged that they colluded to oust former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from PM’s Office and that the nation will not forgive them.

She said that justice should be served equally to all people. She further criticised that a ‘characterless, ineligible and wristwatch thief’ was imposed on the Pakistani nation and how can a ‘jackal (geedar) be a leader of the nation.

Maryam claimed that Nawaz Sharif is important for making Pakistan a prosperous and developed state. She said that Punjab people should be aware of their enemy and throw out Imran Khan as he does not work for the people nor allow anyone else to do it.

The PML-N senior VP alleged that the PTI chief is always ready to address rallies but he is unhealthy to appear before the courts. She expressed sorrow over the death of PTI worker Zille Shah and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

She said that Nawaz Sharif has never used his party workers as his shield but he and his daughter protected all PML-N activists.

Maryam Nawaz asked PTI workers to not be part of Imran Khan’s failed campaign and refuse to hide his thefts.

She said that election will be held but accountability will also be held before it.

A few days ago, Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for ‘conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif’.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sheikhupura, the PML-N leader said that former CJP Saqib Nisar has withdrawn the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ given to Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan’s most powerful rival – Nawaz Sharif – was ousted via conspiracy”, Maryam Nawaz alleged, adding that the leadership of PML-N were put in jails.

She accused Imran Khan of hiding at his home for the past six months on “the pretext of being unable to move because of the plaster on his leg”. She also accused Imran of hiding his offshore company, the Toshakhana gifts and the foreign funding accounts.

