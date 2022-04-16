Maryam Nawaz posts celebratory tweet for Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has posted a celebratory tweet over the victory of Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a Twitter message, Maryam Nawaz wrote that the snatched mandate of PML-N has been returned in Punjab. She claimed that the journey to properity of Punjab will be resumed from where it had been stopped and the due right of the Punjab citizens will be awarded.

She added that the due rights of the Punjab citizens will not be transferred to Bani Gala anymore.

پنجاب کے بھائیو اور بہنو ! 2018 میں آپ سے آپ کا چھینا ہوا مینڈیٹ آپ کو لوٹا دیا گیا ہے۔ آپ کی ترقی کا سفر وہیں سے شروع ہو گا جہاں سے ٹوٹا تھا۔ آپ کا حق آپ کو ملے گا، لاھور سے چلنے والی ”مال گاڑی“ سے بنی گالہ نہیں جائے گا۔ انشاءاللّہ 🐅🐅🐅 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 16, 2022

Hamza elected as new CM

Earlier in the day, PML-N MPA Hamza Shahbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties boycotted the session after a ruckus that saw police enter the house.

Hamza Shahbaz got 197 votes from the house.

The session chaired by Dost Mazari was earlier delayed after some MPAs attacked Dost Mazari and he called the Punjab police. Later, the brawl between the ruling alliance MPAs and joint opposition lawmakers resulted in Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi being left injured.

Hamza Shahbaz was the joint opposition’s candidate while PTI and allied parties favoured former Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the coveted slot.

Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the attack on him was an “assassination attempt” as the attackers cried “Maar Do” (kill him) while hitting him.

A number of ruling alliance MPAs attacked Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and threw lotas at him forcing him to leave the house.

The ruling alliance’s MPAs were of the view that Dost Mazari has sold his conscience to the opposition despite getting elected on a PTI ticket and is, therefore, ineligible to preside over the Punjab Assembly session.

Inquiry into Punjab Assembly brawl

After being elected as the new Punjab CM, Hamza has announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked the deputy speaker and Pervaiz Elahi.

“We will elect a new speaker of the Punjab Assembly. We will also hold an inquiry into whatever was done in the assembly today and action will be taken against the responsible persons. The conspiracy was not made against Hamza Shehbaz but it was hatched to target the democracy and the Constitution.”

While announcing his plans, the Punjab CM said that the government will depute good police officers and bureaucrats to work for the province’s development besides making price control committees functional.

He also announced that the government will introduce the best local government (LG) system for the development of the Punjab province as the local bodies are like the backbone of the democracy.

