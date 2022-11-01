Maryam Nawaz says ‘another big scandal going to be unearthed soon’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that another big scandal is going to be unearthed soon after the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to journalists in London, Maryam Nawaz said that the verdict of the Toshakhana scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. “It will be revealed soon that he [PTI chief Imran Khan] sold a diamond set stolen from Toshakhana. He sold Toshakhana gifts worth up to Rs500 million so far.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PML-N VP claimed that the PTI chief will appear as a proven money launderer in a few days.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, Maryam claimed that Imran Khan’s political party aims to influence the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November. “They decided to mount pressure on the government through rallies and demonstrations.”

The PML-N VP said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new army chief by exercising his constitutional powers. She was of the view that the protesting PTI leaders were aware of losing the last card. She alleged that Imran Khan wants an establishment that works as his subordinate institution.

READ: DEATH THREATS TO MARYAM NAWAZ: FIA ARRESTS ‘PTI WORKER’

She slammed the PTI chief for giving threats to the chief election commissioner (CEC) and his announcement to lodge a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Sikandar Sultan Raja. She said that Imran Khan had also backed the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC.

She said that she also criticised the institutions but it was not aiming to malign them and it was constructive criticism. “There is a difference between my and Imran Khan’s criticism.”

She urged the judiciary to take notice of Khan’s lies and propaganda. Maryam Nawaz was of the view that such characters would emerge if the judiciary do not take notice of lies of propaganda.

Maryam said that the stability of the country was put at stake by the PTI chief. She added that even DG ISI came in to expose his lies before the nation. “When Imran Khan realised the final days of his government, he asked the army chief to stop his ouster and offered him a lifetime extension.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ONCE AGAIN RULES OUT TALKS WITH IMRAN KHAN

Commenting on the political situation, he said that Nawaz Sharif was not given a level playing field so far. “Imran Khan will see the reality after Nawaz Sharif’s return to the field.”

She said the judges gave their remarks during the hearing of her appeals against the sentences that the prosecution failed to prove any crime committed by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that the apolitical army was actually the success of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. “Nawaz Sharif had asked all institutions to work within their constitutional limits. He also asked institutions to not interfere in politics. Nawaz Sharif is victorious now!,” said the PML-N VP.

She claimed that Nawaz’s innocence has been established by the judges and the matter will be legally dealt with very soon. She added, “Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan soon.”

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF RULES OUT CONSULTATION WITH IMRAN ON COAS APPOINTMENT

“Those who were involved in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification will not be left unaccountable. It is necessary to reach a conclusive end for Imran Khan.”

“I don’t think that the establishment conducted the press conference due to any pressure. The establishment gave its reaction due to the loss being caused to the country.”

When questioned about her opinion on senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination case, Maryam Nawaz said that a commission was constituted by the government and that reality will be revealed soon. “Some elements tried to get political benefits from Arshad Sharif’s murder. Faisal Vawda has also exposed Imran Khan’s real face in his press conference.”

The PML-N VP also expressed deep grief and sorrow over Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death during PTI long march. She prayed Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family.

Comments