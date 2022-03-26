Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F convoy reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The main convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led by supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Islamabad’s G-9, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is likely to address the JUI-F rally tonight ahead of Mehgai Mukao March.

While talking to media in Islamabad today, Fazlur Rehman said that the whole country has flocked towards the federal capital to attend the joint opposition’s public gathering on March 28. He said that everyone is demanding the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and fresh elections.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head claimed that the nation will soon celebrate the day of salvation.

Prior to joining the JUI-F convoy for Mehngai Mukao March, Maulana Fazlur Rehman met the government ally, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders at the Parliament Lodges.

During the meeting, Fazlur Rehman sought the cooperation of the BAP on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said sources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition have expedited meetings with the ally parties to appease them for their support on the no-trust move.

However, the final decision of the ally parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and BAP are yet to be announced regarding the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, it was learnt that the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided not to lead the party’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazlur Rehman due to his engagements in Islamabad, will not lead the party’s rally from DI Khan, which will be led by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood, sources said.

