May 9 riots: 41 suspects from UK, US, Canada identified

Progress was made in the investigation into the May 9 riots as the authorities identified 41 people in foreign countries including UK, US and Canada who incited and facilitated the rioters.

Sources told ARY News that most suspects were associated with a political party and its office bearers and workers. The identification of the suspects was made through photos and videos in which they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited people to participate in anti-state activities.

Three out of 41 suspects included office bearers of a political party in the UK, whereas, 12 among them were residing in London and are usually seen standing outside Avenfield House.

In Canada, the suspects included eight office bearers of the political party who are also its supporters and financers. One of the office bearers in Ottawa was found involved in planning to throw shoes on the government ministers during their visits to the US and Canada.

In the United States, one of the six suspects was identified as an office bearer of the political party’s New York chapter and the other five persons are activists.

Sources added that the Pakistani government decided to take strict action against the suspects in the country and the foreign countries.

Earlier in the month, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Pakistan will bring the alleged suspects involved in the May 9 riots to justice.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan will follow its laws and its international obligations in bringing to justice individuals responsible for the events of 9th May.

She said that the ministry received the requests for counsellor access to May 9 suspect Khadija Shah and those requests have been sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Interior, which takes the final decision in such cases.

Moreover, the MoFA spokesperson said that Pakistan has constitutionally guaranteed human rights and fundamental freedoms and Pakistan is a democratic setup with free and independent judiciary.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).