Mini-budget: PPP’s Shagufta Jumani slaps PTI MNA during NA session

ISLAMABAD: Amid a noisy session of the National Assembly due to protesting opposition lawmakers, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator Shagufta Jumani slapped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ghazala Saifi before the speaker’s dice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has tabled supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) alongside other amended laws in the National Assembly today in which the opposition lawmakers came face-to-face to the government legislators to stop the proceedings of the Lower House.

The opposition lawmakers besieged the speaker’s dice during the NA session to disrupt the assembly’s proceedings for the mini-budget. A PPP lawmaker Shagufta Jumani slapped PTI MNA Ghazala Saifi after they exchanged harsh words during the NA session.

The treasury and opposition lawmakers were seen pushing each other during the NA speeches.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government on Thursday tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget in the National Assembly for approval.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 was tabled by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the lower house amid protest by the opposition members.

Govt also tabled the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the assembly for approval. The house also adopted different resolutions extending various Ordinances for a period of 120 days.

The NA adopted these resolutions with a majority vote amid uproar from the opposition benches.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained absent from today’s all-important parliament session.

