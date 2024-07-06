‘Modi govt is weak, can fall by August’ 

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government could fall by August and elections could happen anytime.

“I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi’s government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August and and INDIA bloc government will be formed in the country,” Lalu Yadav said.

Lalu Yadav made the remarks while addressing party workers on the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s foundation day on Friday. He further further expressed satisfaction with the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

READ: Narendra Modi sworn in as India’s prime minister

Narendra Modiwas sworn in as Indian PM on Sunday for a third term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general election with 293 seats – a much lower margin than predicted, contrary to the 234 seats won by now resurged opposition.

Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled outright for the past decade but failed to repeat its previous two landslide wins this time around, defying analysts’ expectations and exit polls.

He was instead forced into quick-fire talks with the 15-member coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which guaranteed him the parliamentary numbers to govern.