Momina Iqbal dropped her Mehdi look. She also gave insights into her intimate Mendi photoshoot with her husband, Hamza Habib.

In her latest Instagram posts, as her wedding events continued, she dropped albums of images and videos from her “Mendi”.

The actress wore a contrast of gold lehenga and purple dupatta. She paired her gorgeous outfit with a sheesh patti and a Kundan choker. Whilst her husband wore a heavily embroidered purple sherwani. He paired it with a matching shalwar suit and shawl.

Momina Iqbal ties the knot with Hamza Habib

Earlier, the actress posted her mendi lagai event, where she flaunted her henna with her husband, Hamza Habib.

A day earlier, she posted images from her “Dua e Khair” event. The album featured the intimate photoshoot of the couple. The couple carried out a similar colour theme; the bride wore a golden and tea-pink gharara adorned with delicate golden work.