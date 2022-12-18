Moonis takes Imran Khan in confidence over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to take him in confidence over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s recent statement, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Moonis Elahi visited Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and held a 30-minute meeting. During the meeting, Moonish took Khan in confidence over Pervaiz Elahi’s statement.

The PTI chief expressed concerns over the Punjab CM’s statement.

Both leaders reaffirmed working on a joint political strategy as strong coalition partners. After holding a meeting with Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi departed from Zaman Park’s residence.

In a Twitter message, Moonis said that he met Imran Khan a few minutes ago and the alliance between PTI and PML-Q is still alive. He said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) should continue mourning after finding a strong partnership between PTI and PML-Q.

ابھی تھوڑی دیر پہلے PM عمران خان @ImranKhanPTI سے ملاقات ہوئی ہے۔ ہمارا اتحاد قائم و دائم ہے اور انشاءاللہ رہے گا۔ ن لیگ اپنا ماتم جاری رکھے۔ pic.twitter.com/Kploo9N2cX — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 18, 2022

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

