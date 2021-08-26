More school students contract COVID-19 in Lahore

LAHORE: The number of COVID-19 infections has started increasing among school students in Punjab capital Lahore as two more female students tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two female students of Government Girls’ High School Awan Town tested positive for COVID-19 in Lahore, taking the total number of infections among teachers and students to five.

The COVID-19 infections are consistently rising among school students in Lahore. The students named Ayesha, a student of Grade 8 and Komal of the same class have contracted COVID-19.

Educators said that the health teams have not reached to conduct COVID-19 tests of other people in the school. The Punjab Education Department officials said that they will conduct detection tests of all students at the school.

Pakistan has reported 85 more deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,320 on Thursday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,140,411 after the emergence of 4,553 new infections.

Overall 1,022,847 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.4 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.83%.

The NCOC said 5,476 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,459,249 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 61,446 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the federal government has prepared a strategy to administer booster shots of the COVID vaccine to people travelling abroad, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, the booster shots would be administered to travellers from the ongoing month. “The service would be provided to travelers in designated vaccination centres in major cities of the country,” they had said.