MQM-P, BAP should end supporting thieves: Sheikh Rasheed

KAHUTA: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to end supporting ‘thieves’, otherwise, they will face a public reaction soon, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing an event in Kahuta today, said that they are fighting the corrupt leaders who purchased properties in London and the United States (US) by looting the national exchequer.

He criticised the current rulers, saying that the inflation rate was increased by 31% and the interest rate stood at 15% now.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PUNJAB BY-POLLS WILL DECIDE THE FATE OF COUNTRY’

He said that Kahuta people are loyal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Rasheed said that thieves including Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman were imposed on the nation.

The AML chief asked MQM-P and BAP to leave the sides of the thieves, otherwise, they will face the wrath of the nation.

“There would be a contest between honest and dishonest on July 17. I am firmly standing in support of Imran Khan. The nation will support Imran Khan to end the rule of the looters,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

Yesterday, Sheikh Rasheed said that the upcoming by-polls in Punjab on July 17 will set the political direction of the country.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, said, “The next 45 days are very important. Big decisions will be taken in August. July 17 is also an important day as it will set the political direction of the country.”

“General election is the only solution to end the ongoing crisis in the country. It is a conspiracy to blame only Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as nobody is mentioning Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nor Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS ‘IMPORTED GOVT TO BE SENT PACKING SOON’

He expressed hope that PTI will emerge victorious in July 17 by-elections. Rasheed added that the nation has rejected the coalition government.

Rasheed said that the participation in political gatherings exhibited the public opinion. He predicted that general elections are likely to be announced within a month if Imran Khan’s party gets victorious on July 17.

Comments