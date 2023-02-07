MQM-P completes preparations for Karachi sit-in

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has completed the preparations for its sit-in in Karachi scheduled for February 12 at Fawara Chowk, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that MQM-P central leaders will stay at the sit-in’s venue for 24 hours, whereas, the activists from all towns will perform duties in phases. The MQM-P workers have been directed to gather at Fawara Chowk at 4:00 pm.

The MQM-P top leaders will convey the next strategy of the sit-in to the workers. The workers have been advised to complete preparations for the sit-in for an indefinite period.

It was learnt that MQM-P leadership will formulate the strategy for the sit-in on a daily basis.

Yesterday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan announced to stage sit-in in Karachi and gave a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government.

While addressing General Workers’ session, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced a sit-in on February 12 against the ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists while giving a one-week ultimatum to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

Siddiqui said that the Sindh government admitted its mistakes in the delimitations and later withdrew the notification.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a one-week ultimatum to PPP and said that the MQM-P workers will gather at Fawara Chowk and operate all offices and departments from the venue.

He further said that the youth of Karachi have to take control of the city, as the authorities are failed to control the street crimes in the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including the Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

