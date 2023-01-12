Won’t let LG elections take place on Jan 15, threatens MQM-P

KARACHI: The reunited Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) has threatened that it would not let local government (LG) elections take place in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made after Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee founder Dr Farooq Sattar announced to merge with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Addressing the press conference, Farooq Sattar lambasted the upcoming LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, saying that his party would stage the biggest dharna on Sharah-e-Faisal. “We will see how the Jan 15 elections will take place,” he added.

“We don’t want to dig up the past,” he said, adding that political maturity was the need of the hour. He added that they were making a reformed and rebranded MQM.

He said that the MQM had been separated from its past reputation, to transform into a part of intellectuals and educated persons. He noted that the country was increasingly polarised, saying that Karachi should be “given one chance”.

Meanwhile, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party would contest the elections if delimitation of constituencies was fixed by tonight. “If the government failed to do so, then we will fight for our rights,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) petition to halt the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

