MQM-P to apply for opposition leader’s slot in Sindh Assembly today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will file an application for the opposition leader’s lot in the Sindh Assembly today, citing sources, ARY News reported.

MQM-P lawmakers will submit an application for changing the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly at 3:00 pm today. The application will be submitted by the MQM-P lawmakers along with Farooq Sattar to the Sindh Assembly’s secretary.

Sources said that the signatures of over 30 provincial lawmakers are mandatory for filing the application.

In Sindh Assembly, there are 30 lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the opposition benches, 21 from MQM-P, 14 from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), three from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and one from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Earlier in the day, MQM-P named Ali Khursheedi as its new parliamentary leader besides nominating Rana Ansar for the opposition leader’s slot.

The decision was taken by the MQM-P Rabita Committee in a session held at the Bahadurabad headquarters.

A few days ago, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convenor Mustafa Kamal said that his political party would not form an alliance with any party before the elections.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz hai’, Mustafa Kamal said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan will not form an alliance with any political party before the elections. “We could hold negotiations with the political party that emerges victorious after the elections.”

Criticising the Sindh government, Mustafa Kamal said that the water scarcity issue in Karachi was not resolved yet. He added that Karachi citizens are not getting jobs due to the quota system.

Mustafa Kamal claimed that 5.6 million Karachi citizens were counted in the population census due to the efforts of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan. He alleged that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is unwilling to transfer powers to the lower level.

He said that MQM-P lawmakers are sitting on the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly and they will also seek the position of the opposition leader.

To a question, Kamal said that MQM-P cannot separate itself from the incumbent government due to the deteriorated situation of the economy. “PPP has not implemented the political agreement with the MQM-P. MQM-P is part of the incumbent government due to cooperation of the federal government.”