Muggers shoot elderly citizen over resistance in Karachi

Muggers shot an elderly citizen over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Street criminals have independently started killing and injuring citizens in Karachi after looting their valuables. A 60-year-old man got injured after being shot by armed muggers over resistance in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The elderly citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance by the rescue officials.

Police said that the man tried to catch one of the muggers after being surrounded by them. He was later shot by one of the muggers over resistance. Police added that the wounded man’s condition is stable and they are probing into the incident.

In another incident, dacoits opened fire at a young man who tried to follow them after they snatched his motorcycle in the Nazimabad Number 3 area. Fortunately, the youth remained safe.

Another robbery was reported in the Korangi area today in which dacoits tried to hit a traffic cop with the stolen vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police officials have not yet arrested a single dacoit so far.

A few days ago, street criminals killed a citizen near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan roundabout for resisting a robbery.

A Karachi citizen namely Sameer was killed by street criminals who came to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

After facing resistance, they opened fire at him when Sameer used his pistol to kill them. During the resistance, Sameer also injured one of the dacoits but he also received a bullet which claimed his life.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene.