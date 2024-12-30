MWM should protest before KP’s CM, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has advised the Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) to stage protest in front of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Karachi’s Mayor was commenting over roadblocks by the MWM at key thoroughfares of the port city in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hai’.

“Karachiites are suffering from the situation not related to them,” Wahab said. ” Protesting MWM has been an ally of the PTI, which has government in KP province,” he commented.

He said, “We are trying to resolve the issue with talks”. He said the people going to offices and workplaces facing difficulties.

Multiple key roads in Karachi have been closed owing to ongoing protest sit-ins the MWM, against unrest in Kurram district of KP, causing significant traffic disruptions throughout the city.

Karachi Traffic Police has said that M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi are completely blocked from all directions due to protests.

The protesters have blocked both roads from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi as well as

Professor Ghufran Ahmad Road between Block 19 and Block 20 in Gulistan-e-Johar has also been closed.

The road near Noor-e-Elahi Hotel at Safoora Chowrangi, and the route to Rim-Jhim tower are blocked by the MWM protesters by setting up tents on the main road.

Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Super Highway near Abbas Town are also blocked.