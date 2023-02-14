NA by-polls: ANP takes U-turn

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has taken a U-turn on its decision to not contest the by-polls on the vacant National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ANP took back its decision to not take part in the NA by-polls. Sources said that the decision was taken by ANP’s provincial leaders in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a session.

The political party announced the names of candidates for the by-polls.

The ANP spokesperson said that Sardar Hussain Babak will be the candidate in the NA-9 Buner constituency, whereas, Ayub Khan in NA-2 Swat and Musarrat Ahmed Zaib in the NA-3.

In NA-5 Upper Dir, Iftikhar Ahmed will be ANP’s candidate and Hussain Shah Yousafzai in NA-6 Lower Dir.

On February 2, the political party had announced to not contest by-polls on the NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a relevant development today, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided against contesting the upcoming by-elections on the National Assembly (NA) seats, accepting the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to details, the decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections was taken during PPP’s parliamentary board meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting was attended by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nair Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Faryal Talpur and candidates of the by-elections.

The participants of the meeting were divided over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal, sources claimed. During the meeting, the party’s senior leaders opined against contesting the elections.

However, sources claimed, the meeting decided in principle to boycott the by-polls and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fight against no one. The candidates – who were nominated to contest the polls – were taken into confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

