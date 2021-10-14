NAB team returns empty-handed from Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence

KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, which raided the residence of Sindh Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to arrest him in assets beyond means case, yesterday, has returned empty-hand after 15 hours, ARY News reported.

The team had reached the residence of the Sindh Assembly speaker after his bail was turned down by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a case related to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB team was not allowed to enter the residence by the security guards posted there, saying that Siraj Durrani was not at his home and they could not allow them to enter the place due to the presence of his female family members.

The team after a long wait returned without arresting the suspect.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and seven other accused in the assets case.

The SHC while rejecting the bails of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and the other seven accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case, approved bails of wife and daughters of Durrani.

Read more: NAB SEEKS APPROVAL FOR ARRESTING AGHA SIRAJ DURRANI

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

This is not the first time that he has been arrested by the NAB as previously in February this year, the NAB Karachi had arrested Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad.

