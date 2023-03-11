Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N leaders to speed up preparations for elections  

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to speed up preparations for elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier issued the directives while chairing a consultative meeting of PML-N leadership.

Nawaz Sharif directed the PML-N leaders to speed up the election campaign in preparation for the upcoming elections in Punjab. “Preparations should be continued whenever the elections are held,” he said.

The PML-N supremo directed party leaders to mobilise people for the election campaign, emphasising that tickets for Punjab Assembly would be awarded to loyalists and strong candidates in their constituencies.

On the other hand, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz met the officials of party’s youth and social media wings. She maintained that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and will be given a ‘historic welcome’.

Maryam Nawaz also emphasised that women workers should be mobilised further in connection with the upcoming elections.

Earlier on March 9, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sought applications from the candidates ahead of the issuance of party tickets for the Punjab elections.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to start receiving applications from candidates for the Punjab elections. He also instructed the parliamentary board to finalise the list of candidates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Shehbaz Sharif said that the final date for the acceptance of nomination papers is March 12 and all candidates should submit their nominations in their respective constituencies. The PML-N candidates have been ordered to finalise the strategy of their election campaigns.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab.

“Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

