Nawaz Sharif to end inflation after returning to Pakistan, claims Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Friday that the inflation in Pakistan would end after Nawaz Sharif’s return, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that inflation and disappointments would end after Nawaz Sharif’s return. She added that Nawaz Sharif would end the sense of deprive of the KP people after returning to Pakistan.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was addressing a session held to constitute the party’s organising committees and appointments of the youth coordinators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

She said that PML-N is going to complete the appointments of youth coordinators in KP on tehsil level.

She vowed to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the fortress of PML-N and a prosperous and developed province. She blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for looting the resources.

Maryam alleged that the KP CM’s helicopter had been used for political rallies for 10 years by the previous rulers. She also blamed the previous government led by PTI for the skyrocketing inflation.

The PML-N chief organiser vowed that PML-N will cope with the challenges just like it did in 2013. She said that PML-N declared its war against inflation, unemployment and economic crisis.

In August, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October, his brother and party’s president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return.

He also vowed that as a political party, the PML-N will “fully facilitate the ECP for free, fair and transparent elections”.