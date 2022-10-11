‘Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in November’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has claimed that party’s supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan by late November, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hanif Abbasi asserted that the three-time prime minister would return to Pakistan by late November or December.

Earlier in September, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif started consultations with his legal team to ensure his “safe” and earliest return to Pakistan from London.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PML-N supreme has issued directives to his legal team to finalise all legal matters for his return to Pakistan.

In a conversation with his colleagues, Nawaz greeted Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in the Avenfield case. “The case against me and Maryam Nawaz was based on politics,” he added.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif seeks relief under amended NAB law

Nawaz Sharif said he wants to go to Pakistan soon as it is difficult to stay outside the country for even a day.

Hanif Abbasi, in the statement issued today, hinted at bringing no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, claiming that his own people were not supporting him.

He further said that the recent audio leaks have exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, adding that no one will be allowed to march towards Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan refused to reveal the long march date to anyone, saying that “everything was being recorded.”

Speaking to senior journalists at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he had kept his long march plan secret and no one knew the long march date including the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I have kept the date to myself… Shah Mehmood Qureshi is my vice-chairman, I did not tell him either”.

Comments