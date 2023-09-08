Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan confirmed: family sources

Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has confirmed to return to the country next month, family sources confirmed to ARY News on Friday.

The preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan entered final phase, family sources told ARY News. It was learnt that consultations are still underway for the former premier’s return, however, Sharif’s lawyers suggested him to return home.

The premier held a consultative meeting with the party leaders in which he mentioned his return to Pakistan for first time. The meeting was attended Chaudhry Tanveer, Daniyal Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim, Dr Anjum and others.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are in contact with Nawaz Sharif regarding his arrival in Pakistan,” sources added.

They said that Sharif will return to Pakistan despite the top court’s verdict in the Supreme Court (SC) Review of Order & Judgements case. Sharif’s lawyers completed preparations for his defence.

In August, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had confirmed that his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president had also said that his brother world come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”. However, Shehbaz Sharif did not specify a date when Nawaz would return

“Nawaz Sharif’s name was not there in Panama papers. His name was included in the investigation through a conspiracy and no action was taken against other people whose names were actually there,” the former premier said.

Responding to a question on whether ‘current and former judges’ would be punished, Shehbaz emphasised on ‘transparent accountability’ across the board and said Pakistan cannot move forward without it.

He also vowed that as a political party, the PML-N will “fully facilitate the ECP for free, fair and transparent elections”.