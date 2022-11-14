New COAS to be appointed in a few days: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be appointed in a few days, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the announcement of the new COAS appointment will be made at any time.

He said that consultations should be held with all stakeholders regarding the key appointment and a decision will be announced in the coming days.

Sanaullah reiterated that the prime minister will decide on the COAS appointment as it is his authority. The interior minister added that such decisions are always taken with consultations.

READ: PRESIDENT ALVI URGES STAKEHOLDERS FOR DIALOGUE OVER COAS APPOINTMENT, ELECTIONS



He said that three or four senior persons have not met any political personality. The interior minister was of the view that the tradition of COAS extension should be ended.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Asif reacted to the speculations in the media regarding the army chief’s appointment. He said on Twitter that speculations were being made that the decision of the COAS appointment was taken in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting in London.

READ: COAS BAJWA BEGINS FAREWELL VISITS



He confirmed that consultations were held on the COAS appointment, however, the decision was not taken yet.

Asif said that the decision for the COAS appointment will be taken after consultation under the constitutional process.

In October, PM Shehbaz Sharif had said he is ready for talks with the former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan but ruled out a consultation on the appointment of the COAS.

Comments