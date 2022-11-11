COAS appointment discussed in Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting, confirms Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Asif reacted to the speculations in the media regarding the army chief’s appointment. He said on Twitter that speculations were being made that the decision of the COAS appointment was taken in the Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting in London.

He confirmed that consultations were held on the COAS appointment, however, the decision was not taken yet.

READ: NOVEMBER WILL BE DECISIVE MONTH, SAYS KHAWAJA ASIF

Asif said that the decision for the COAS appointment will be taken after consultation under the constitutional process.

میڈیا میں قیاس آرائی ھو رہی ھے کہ لندن میں نواز شہباز میٹنگ میں آرمی چیف کی تقرری کے حوالے سے کو ئ فیصلہ ھوا ھے. اس سلسلے میں مشاورت ضرور ھوئ ھے لیکن فیصلہ انشاءاللہ آئینی عمل کے آغاز کے بعد مشاورت سے ھو گا. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 11, 2022

In October, PM Shehbaz Sharif had said he is ready for talks with the former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan but ruled out a consultation on the appointment of the COAS.

During his interaction with YouTubers here in Lahore, PM Sharif had said that PTI’s leader Imran Khan had the sole personal agenda, and he was hell-bent to push the country into turmoil and economic destruction for the achievement of his vested interests.

PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan reached out for talks on the issue of the COAS appointment and election date with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

READ: COAS GENERAL BAJWA VISITS MULTAN ON HIS FAREWELL TOUR

Yesterday, Asif clarified that no name for the new army chief was finalized in the premier’s meet-up with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

The defence minister added that the final decision could be made in the next two-three days. The government would not surrender before pressure groups on the important appointment, he added.

Talking about the ISPR’s statement about the Army Chief’s farewell meetings, the DM said that the meetings did not start today but have been going on for three-four days.

Comments