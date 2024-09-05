web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

No rainfall expected in Karachi today, monsoon system weakens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: There is no chance of rainfall in Karachi on Thursday after weakening of the westerly wave entered in the region.

There may be light rainfall or drizzling in the city’s suburbs.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that Karachi is unlikely to see rain today, citing decrease in the intensity of monsoon winds.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid with existing temperature 29 degree Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted maximum temperature in the city to remain between 32 to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded earlier was 27 Celsius.

The winds blowing with 18 km speed in the city.

The weather will remain mostly hot and dry across the country, according to the Met Office.

Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Mithi, Tharparkar in eastern Sindh are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm.

Rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm also likely at some places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly terrain.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.