No rainfall expected in Karachi today, monsoon system weakens

KARACHI: There is no chance of rainfall in Karachi on Thursday after weakening of the westerly wave entered in the region.

There may be light rainfall or drizzling in the city’s suburbs.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that Karachi is unlikely to see rain today, citing decrease in the intensity of monsoon winds.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid with existing temperature 29 degree Celsius.

The Met Office has predicted maximum temperature in the city to remain between 32 to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded earlier was 27 Celsius.

The winds blowing with 18 km speed in the city.

The weather will remain mostly hot and dry across the country, according to the Met Office.

Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Mithi, Tharparkar in eastern Sindh are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm.

Rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm also likely at some places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly terrain.