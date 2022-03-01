No respite from galloping inflation as Feb sees 1.15% rise

ISLAMABAD: There seems no respite from galloping inflation as prices of essential food items continued their upward trajectory in February 2022.

According to data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation soared to 12.24 per cent in Feb on year-on-year basis and 1.15 pc on month-on-month basis.

The average inflation rate between July 2021 to February 2022 clocked in at 10.54pc.

Food inflation recorded an increase of 0.93pc in urban areas while it witnessed an increase of 1.48pc in rural areas.

Urban areas

Consumer goods whose prices went up during the last month include tomatoes (191.72%), chicken (11.61%), vegetables (10.69%), fruits (7.32%), mustard oil (6.04%), fish (3.31%), vegetable ghee (2.68%), cooking oil (2.27%), besan (1.99%), rice (1.80%), gram whole (1.58%), meat (1.25%) and masoor pulse (1.18%).

Whereas, the price of eggs recorded a decrease of 11.82%, potatoes 9.68%, onions 8.81%, condiments & spices 6.47%, sugar (3.96%), and Moong (0.74%).

The non-food items whose prices increased include motor fuel (4.24%), washing soap/detergents/match box (2.21%), hosiery (2.03%), motor vehicle accessories (1.59%), clinic fee (1.57%), solid fuel (1.56%) and cleaning & laundering (1.17%).

Electricity charges decreased by 7.76% and liquefied hydrocarbons by 3.16%.

Rural areas

Food items whose prices increased include tomatoes (198.35%), vegetables (10.72%), chicken (8.73%), fruits (6.48%), mustard oil (5.33%), gram whole (5.07%), pulse gram (4.63%), Masoor pulse (4.22%), cooking oil (3.74%), vegetable ghee (3.31%), rice (3.27%), fish (3.16%), wheat (2.93%), Besan (2.65%), bakery & confectionary (2.58%), meat (2.28%) and Beans (1.59%).

The prices of potatoes decreased by 17.59%, eggs by 11.00%, onions by 5.62%, sugar by 5.29%, condiments & spices by 1.29%, Moong pulse by 1.21% and Mash pulse by 0.64%.

