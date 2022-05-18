No-trust motion: Balochistan CM Bizenjo orders removing ministers, secys

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has swung into action against those who have signed the no-trust motion against him and directed to remove the ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took action against those lawmakers who have signed the no-trust motion against him by issuing orders to remove the concerned ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries.

Sources told ARY News that the S&GAD department is expected to issue a notification to remove the said office-bearers of the Balochistan government.

Following the directives of CM Bizenjo, the provincial minister Nawabzada Tariq Maqsi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mubeen Khilji, Naimatullah Zehri have been removed from the provincial cabinet, whereas, Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Mitha Khan and Awami National Party’s (ANP) Malik Naeem Khan Bazai were also removed.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi have submitted the no-trust motion against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The no-trust motion has been submitted to the Balochistan Assembly against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo with the signatures of 14 lawmakers which was submitted by Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi.

While addressing a press conference, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that they have support of the required number of lawmakers to make the no-trust motion against CM Bizenjo successful.

He said that CM Bizenjo disappointed the Balochistan people and lawmakers. Rind said that Bizenjo will be removed from the chief minister’s office in the first phase and later, all political parties will nominate the next CM after holding consultations.

Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan said that he has expressed reservations on the political affairs of the province during the last six to seven months. “We are willing to see improvements but no changes were made. We have told them many times that they cannot tolerate injustice with Balochistan.”

“The no-trust motion is also signed by the opposition leaders. We have a like-minded group and we will make future decisions with consultations. Our group of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was supporting the no-trust motion in the Centre.”

Jam Kamal Khan said that they will not stay silent over injustice with the province. He added that any prime minister or chief minister should complete the five-year term.

