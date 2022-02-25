No-trust move: Federal ministers tasked to contact PML-N, PPP lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to contact the opposition lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a strategy to deal with the expected no-trust move, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The government ministers held an important meeting under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser today to formulate a strategy to foil the no-trust move of the opposition parties, sources told ARY News.

The government ministers have decided to start contacting PML-N and PPP lawmakers, whereas, federal ministers were given important tasks to individually contact the opposition legislators.

Sources said that the opposition lawmakers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be contacted by the federal ministers. They added that four PML-N lawmakers were already in touch with the government ahead of a no-trust move.

Sources further revealed that the lawmakers will not attend the session if a no-trust move is brought against the NA Speaker and deputy speaker.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been apprised regarding the decisions taken in the session.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan holds a trump card in the no-trust move launched by opposition parties against his government and he would become a bigger challenge for the opposition in case of their failure.

Speaking during a press conference, the interior minister said that they would not create any hurdles for the PPP’s long march from February 28 towards Islamabad until and unless it remains peaceful. “I have held a meeting with Punjab chief minister to discuss the security measures during the march,” he said.

He said that the no-trust move has no bases and they are yet to decide on bringing it in Punjab and Centre. “Those who have begun a loot sale in politics should remember that Imran Khan holds a trump card,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition has to bring 172 votes for the success of their no-trust move and Nawaz Sharif has tasked Asif Zardari to buy people. “These are people who chanted slogans of Vote ko Izzat Do,” he said and added, “Fear of Imran Khan is bringing them close to each other.”

He, however, said that all allies are standing alongside Imran Khan and warned that those who would ditch them would not be able to face masses. “They are digging up their political grave,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed once again asked PM Imran Khan to approach Jahangir Tareen and said that he was not a friend of the estranged PTI leader but when politicians having arch rivalries could meet each other then Jahangir Tareen is the friend of Khan.

