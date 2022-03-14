Opposition confused over assemblies’ tenure if no-trust move succeeds

ISLAMABAD: A confusion prevailed among the opposition’s ranks, especially PML-N, regarding the incumbent tenure following PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi announced his final decision that the country’s assemblies would complete their tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

It has emerged that the PML-N Punjab President Shehbaz Sharif is in favour of incumbent assemblies completing their tenure while the party’s supremo wants immediate polls after the success of the no-trust move.

On the other hand, PPP, the major opposition party, and PML-Q, a key government ally, are in favour of the incumbent assemblies completing their tenure.

“Pervaiz Elahi wanted to become the chief minister Punjab for the remaining one-and-a-half year,” they said and added that however, some PML-N leaders are opposed to offering chief ministership to PML-Q.

The PML-N leaders are of the opinion that PPP will be the prime beneficiary in the entire episode of the no-trust move. A senior leader of the party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has openly said why PML-Q is being offered the chief ministership when there is no no-trust move against the incumbent chief minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique earlier in the day said that there is a need for a fresh mandate to run the affairs of the country as no improvement could be brought in a year left for the completion of the ongoing term.

While rejecting Elahi’s condition for extending support to the joint opposition, Saad Rafique while talking to media after a hearing into the Paragon scandal case said that the country could not be ruled with the existing mandate.

“Only a year and a month are being left for the completion of the tenure and no one could bring improvement after what Imran Khan has done to this country in such a short span,” he said and reiterated that they wanted immediate elections in the country.

Only a new government with a fresh mandate could bring the country out of this crisis, the PML-N MNA said.

