No-trust move: PPP’s suggestion to PML-N revealed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has suggested bringing a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that PPP has suggested the opposition parties bring a no-trust move against the top office-bearers of the PTI government.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also heading the opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have not okayed the PPP’s suggestion so far, sources added.

It was learnt that matters related to the no-trust move will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari.

A PPP leader revealed that PML-N had been given the suggestion by the PPP regarding the time of a no-confidence motion.

Sources added that PPP expressed suspicions that assemblies could be dissolved in case of bringing a no-trust move but its central leadership was not in favour of the dissolution of assemblies.

On Saturday, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore.

Sources privy to the development said that the meeting between two leaders has held a few days ago in the provincial capital Lahore to discuss the PTI government and its fate.

“The meeting discussed no-trust move against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” they said. “The disgruntled PTI leader Tareen sought one-week time for making a decision related to the no-trust move,” the sources within PPP told ARY News.

جہانگیرترین نے بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے ملاقات کی، ملاقات 2روز قبل لاہور میں ہوئی، جہانگیرترین نے عدم اعتماد پر تاحال امادگی ظاہر نہیں کی، جہانگیرترین نے فیصلےکےلیے ائندہ ہفتے تک کا وقت مانگا ہے، ذرائع پی پی pic.twitter.com/OEnaq0I3ib — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) February 19, 2022

“The meeting lasted for multiple hours and Shehbaz Sharif also offered to accommodate PTI leader in the next setup,” they said.

Opposition parties have stepped up efforts to oust the PTI government through a no-trust motion.

