No-trust move: Fazlur Rehman hints at changing PDM long march plan

KHANPUR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at changing the long march plan if the opposition finalises the date of a no-trust move against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while talking to journalists in Punjab’s Khanpur city today, said that PDM long march would no longer be needed to be held if the date of the no-trust move is finalised.

The PDM head said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had departed due to ailment and he would return to the country after recovering health. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid did not consult him prior to departing abroad nor he would get his opinion to return home.

“Asif Ali Zardari is currently admitted to the hospital but we will meet him soon.”

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: PDM CHIEF HOLDS ‘SECRET MEETING’ WITH TAREEN

“We [opposition] will announce the date of the no-trust move after holding consultations. We have expedited our contacts with the ally parties of the government. Each day of the incumbent government is increasing burden on the nationals,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Regarding the results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) by-polls, he said that the government machinery and power were used in the LG by-polls.

Earlier on February 11, PDM had announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

At the summit of the opposition alliance, PDM had decided to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE AGAINST GOVERNMENT WILL NEVER SUCCEED: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Fazlur Rehman had announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

Fazlur Rehman had clarified that no change was made in the planned long march of PDM on March 23. He added that the steering committee has been instructed to complete the preparations of the PDM long march.

‘Opposition has failed’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashed, while talking to ARY News, said that the opposition has failed to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government. He claimed that the opposition will neither bring a no-trust move nor hold a long march.

He reiterated that he can guarantee that the ally parties are standing side-by-side with Imran Khan.

MQM-P, PML-Q noncommittal

The ally political parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), had decided not to part way with the PTI government. The PTI allies in the Centre have rejected the no-trust move planned by the opposition parties.

Amid recent political developments, MQM-P had rejected PML-N’s plan to bring a no-confidence motion and told the leadership of the major opposition party that it will not part ways with the ruling PTI.

Moreover, MQM-P had also held a meeting with PML-Q top leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi yesterday. While talking to journalists post-meeting, PML-Q leaders clarified that the no-confidence motion of the opposition was not part of their meeting’s agenda.

Comments