No-trust move to succeed, no NRO for Imran Khan: Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed and there would be no NRO for him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari, while talking to the media at the Parliament House prior to the NA session, replied to a question and said that he will not show mercy to Imran Khan.

He was questioned about the chances of violence for the transition of power after the success of the no-trust move.

Zardari said that Imran Khan could do nothing. He also announced that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will join parliamentary politics from the next general elections.

Regarding the threat letter, he said that the letter was also fake just like the mandate of the incumbent government.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly (NA) session was adjourned by the deputy speaker till April 3, 11:30 am amid the opposition’s protest.

During the session, the deputy speaker Qasim Suri said that he thought no one is serious about the question hour. He then said that the NA session is adjourned till April 3 due to the unserious attitude of the lawmakers during the question hour.

The opposition lawmakers kept demanding the deputy speaker for conducting the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded Suri to immediately announce the commencement of the voting on the no-confidence motion. Rohail Asghar has also demanded to conduct voting on the no-trust move.

The lawmakers of the opposition benches stood at their seats and protested against the deputy speaker’s decision to defer the session without voting.

Some opposition lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s dice and raised slogans against the government.

Earlier on March 30, it had been decided that the extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) with the no-trust move against PM Khan on the agenda will be resumed on Saturday and Sunday.

The NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had chaired an important consultative session regarding the voting on the no-trust move against the premier. It had been decided to resume the NA session on Saturday and Sunday.

The voting on the no-trust move against the premier is likely to be held on April 3.

