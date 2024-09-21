Oman set to launch e-platform for complaints, suggestions

MUSCAT: Oman authorities announced to launch an electronic platform to receive complaints and suggestions regarding government services by 2025, local media reported.

The Follow-up and Implementation Unit of Oman Vision 2040 announced the initiative which is set to launch in 2025.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s directions are in line with this initiative.

According to Hilal bin Abdullah Al Hinai, Director General of the Department of Quality and Government Excellence, the platform’s goals are to raise beneficiary satisfaction and improve service delivery.

It is essential to accomplishing the goals of the vision, especially when it comes to managing the resources and administrative machinery of the state.

The platform uses cutting-edge techniques and artificial intelligence-powered technologies to assist the government’s digital transformation initiatives.

By establishing connections with 45 government service providers, it will offer a consistent framework that guarantees that providers address beneficiary demands efficiently and in compliance with set standards and procedures.

