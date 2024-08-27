Oman’s OQ Gas Networks launches $197m Saib project

OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the exclusive operator of Oman’s Natural Gas Transmission Network, has inaugurated the Saib Project, a 208 km gas pipeline in Dhofar Governorate.

The OMR76 million project aims to increase the gas network’s capacity by 60% to meet rising energy demands in the region.

Project Details and Benefits

The Saib Project consists of two loops, spanning 208 km, and includes the extension of six block valve stations and three new launching and receiving stations.

The project will increase the gas network’s capacity from 10 million cubic meters per day to 16 million cubic meters per day. OQGN has maintained an impressive gas availability rate of 99.9% over the past 10 years, transporting approximately 40 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Eng. Mansoor Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, said: “The inauguration of the Saib project in Dhofar Governorate is a significant milestone in our company’s projects records. It addresses the increasing demand for gas in the region and underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and fostering economic development in line with Oman vision 2040.”

“Completing the Saib Project represents a major advancement in strengthening the natural gas infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic expansion not only meets the growing energy needs of Dhofar Governorate but also highlights our dedication to sustainable growth and our determination to lead the transition to clean energy in the near future,” he added.

The project has also focused on developing national talent and promoting HSE corporate practices, achieving over three million man-hours without Lost Time Injury.